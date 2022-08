Commonwealth Games 2022: Details of rank, medals and more

CHENNAI: With 14 medals -- five gold, five silver, and four bronze -- India is currently at the sixth spot in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

On 3 August 2022, day 6 of the Commonwealth Games, Australia ranked 1 with a total number of 79 medals.

Country-wise list of medals:

Australia: 106 — Gold (42) Silver (32) Bronze (32)

England: 86 — Gold (31) Silver (34) Bronze (21)

New Zealand: 26 — Gold (13) Silver (7) Bronze (6)

Canada: 46 — Gold (11) Silver (16) Bronze (19)

South Africa: 16 — Gold (6) Silver (5) Bronze (5)

India: 14 — Gold (5) Silver (5) Bronze (4)

Scotland: 24 Gold (2) Silver (8) Bronze (14)

Malaysia: 7 — Gold (2) Silver (2) Bronze (3)

Nigeria: 4 — Gold (2) Silver (1) Bronze (2)

Wales: 12 — Gold (2) Silver (2) Bronze (8)

Singapore: 5 — Gold (1) Silver (3) Bronze (1)

Cyprus: 7 — Gold (2) Silver (1) Bronze (4)

Trinidad & Tobago: 3 — Gold (1) Silver (1) Bronze (1)

Bermuda: 1 — Gold (1) Silver (0) Bronze (0)

Uganda: 1 — Gold (1) Silver (0) Bronze (0)

Northern Ireland: 5 — Gold (0) Silver (2) Bronze (3)

Fiji: 3 — Gold (0) Silver (2) Bronze (1)i

Kenya: 2 — Gold (0) Silver (1) Bronze (1)

Mauritius: 2 — Gold (0) Silver (1) Bronze (1)

Guernsey: 1 — Gold (0) Silver (1) Bronze (0)

Papua New Guinea: 1 — Gold (0) Silver (1) Bronze (0)

Samoa: 2 — Gold (1) Silver (1) Bronze (0)

Tanzania: 1 — Gold (0) Silver (1) Bronze (0)

Malta: 1 — Gold (0) Silver (0) Bronze (1)

Namibia: 1 — Gold (0) Silver (0) Bronze (1)

Sri Lanka: 1 — Gold (0) Silver (0) Bronze (1)

Indian medal winners at Commonwealth Games 2022:

No. Athlete Medal Event Sport

1 Sanket Sargar Silver Men's 55kg Weightlifting

2 Gururaja Poojary Bronze Men's 61kg Weightlifting

3 Mirabai Chanbu Gold Women's 49kg Weightlifting

4 Bindyarani Devi Silver Women's 55kg Weightlifting

5 Jeremy Lalrinnung Gold Men's 67kg Weightlifting

6 Achinta Sheuli Gold Men’s 73kg Weightlifting

7 Sushila Devi Likmabam Silver Women's 48kg Judo

8 Vijay Kumar Yadav Bronze Men's 60kg Judo

9 Harjinder Kaur Bronze Women's 71kg Weightlifting

10 Indian women's team Gold Women's fours Lawn bowls

11 Vikas Thakur Silver Men's 96kg Weightlifting

12 Indian men's team Gold Men's team Table Tennis

13 Indian mixed team Silver Mixed team Badminton

14 Lovepreet Singh Bronze Men's 109kg Weightlifting

Medals won by India:

Sports Gold medal Silver medal Bronze medal Total

Weightlifting 3 3 3 9

Judo 0 1 1 2

Lawn bowls 1 0 0 1

Table Tennis 1 0 0 1

Badminton 0 1 0 1

TOTAL 5 5 4 14