CMRL offers free metro travel for Brazil Legends and India All-Stars football match in Chennai on March 30

CHENNAI: Football lovers attending the Brazil Legends vs India All-Stars match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Outdoor Stadium on March 30, 2025 can avail free round trips on the Chennai Metro, with valid match tickets.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), in collaboration with Football Plus Professional Soccer Academy, will sponsor free metro travel for matchgoers with valid match tickets, to the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Metro Station. The metro station is closest to the venue of the match, the Jawaharlal Nehru Outdoor Stadium.

The valid match ticket will enable a round-trip journey between their chosen metro stations and the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Metro Station.

Match goers can scan the QR codes on their physical match ticketets at the automatic gates in the metro stations for one round trip (2 Entry & 2 Exit).

On Saturday, the Brazil Legends team featuring legends like Ronaldinho and Rivaldo will face the players on the India All-Stars team at the Jawaharlal Nehru Outdoor Stadium.