30 injured in bus-container lorry collision near Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: Nearly 30 people were injured after a container lorry rammed into a private company staff bus on the National Highway near Sriperumbudur in the wee hours of Thursday.

A container lorry from Chennai loaded with car spare parts was speeding on the Chennai-Bangalore National Highway. When the lorry was nearing Sriperumbudur the driver Madasammy (34) of Thoothukudi lost control of the vehicle and it hit the median and the vehicle jumped to the opposite lane and rammed into a private company staff bus and a car.

Police said the lorry driver and more than 30 people who were in the bus and car suffered injuries and all of them were rushed to a private hospital in Thandalam. The lorry driver Madasammy who was in critical condition was shifted to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital and admitted to the ICU. The Sriperumbudur police have registered a case and further inquiry is on. Following the accident, traffic went out of gear on the National Highway for more than an hour.