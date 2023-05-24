Vandalur zoo staff accuse management of giving rotten food to animals
CHENNAI: Despite being one of the largest zoos in south Asia, Vandalur zoo is facing animal abuse allegations. It’s being accused of providing rotten food to animals.
However, the management said that the feed samples were ready for the public scrutiny and that media persons could verify for quality at any time.
“Food given to animals here are terrible. Most of the feed consists of fruits, vegetables and meats, which are rotten,” said an inside source. “Old animals that need utmost care and attention, especially during the summer, have died due to poor care.”
Another worker accused the management of being consumed by internal rivalry. “Even if a low-rank worker tries to make arrangements for animals, it’s not appreciated by the officials. We feel discouraged,” rued the worker.
Dismissing these allegations, Srinivas R Reddy, director of the zoo, said that vested interests were trying to defame the management. “These allegations are vague and baseless. Animals here are healthy and well taken care of. We’ve made special arrangements for animals this summer,” he clarified. “We have a separate committee to scrutinise the quality of foods given to animals. If the food does not meet the standards, we send it back.”
Another high-ranking official at the zoo explained that the carnivores were given quality frozen meat. “Primates and mega herbivores are given frozen fruits and vegetables,” said the official. “These are procured daily from our contractors across the city. The committee, which monitors and scrutinises the quality of food, changes once in a week to avoid the nexus between the contractors and committee members.”
