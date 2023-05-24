Radhakrishnan inspects Perungudi dump yard, Chetpet CNG plant
CHENNAI: GCC Commissioner J Radhakrishnan inspected the bio CNG plant in Chetpet, where the bio-mining works are going on. He also visited the Perungudi dump yard maintained by the city corporation.
Radhakrishnan said that 5,500 MT of solid waste is collected at the plant and separated into biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste and sent to processing centres for recycling.
The remaining is taken to the dumping grounds at Perungudi and Kodungaiyur. “At Perungudi, garbage is spread over 34.02 lakh cubic metres for a long time. It’s being currently removed by bio mining; stone, sand, iron, wood, glass, rubber and plastic materials are being separated and will be recycled. The project is being implemented at a cost of Rs 350.65 crore through 11 recycling centres,” he elaborated.
Radhakrishnan urged the public to segregate the waste at home to make it easier for civic workers to collect and dispose them accordingly. He directed contractors to complete the work expeditiously within the stipulated time.
Following this, he inspected the functioning of the garden waste recycling machine and the debris waste extraction plant at Perungudi Dumping yard, along with additional Chief Secretary.
He also visited and inspected the 100 metric ton capacity bio CNG plant in Chetpet. “The centre has 36,726 metric tons of wet waste so far and 665.14 metric tons of biogas has been produced,” Radhakrishnan said.
