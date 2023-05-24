Radhakrishnan inspects Perungudi dump yard, Chetpet CNG plant

The remaining is taken to the dumping grounds at Perungudi and Kodungaiyur. “At Perungudi, garbage is spread over 34.02 lakh cubic metres for a long time. It’s being currently removed by bio mining; stone, sand, iron, wood, glass, rubber and plastic materials are being separated and will be recycled. The project is being implemented at a cost of Rs 350.65 crore through 11 recycling centres,” he elaborated.