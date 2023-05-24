Customs seize Amphetamine worth Rs 4 cr at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized Amphetamine worth Rs 4 crore at the Chennai airport.

The officials while checking passengers intercepted Kouadio Adinfra Emmanuel Nguettia who arrived from Addis Ababa, found white powder concealed underneath the bottom of the stroller suitcase. They found it was Amphetamine and seized 1999 grams of it worth Rs 4 crore. The passenger was arrested and further investigation is in progress.