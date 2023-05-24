Citizens rue haphazard parking near Thirumangalam Metro
CHENNAI: Haphazard parking and lack of traffic regulation is leaving residents of Anna Nagar near Thirumangalam metro station worried. They say it is causing great difficulty for both commuters and pedestrians. The vehicles, both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, are parked at random areas with little to no intervention from officials and traffic police.
Commuters and the public urge for proper parking and traffic regulation at the area as the busy stretch is often left unattended by the Police.
Speaking to DT NEXT, Nivetha, a resident of Shanthi colony said, “We can often notice vehicles, both two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked at random locations, even before the ‘no-parking’ sign board near Thirumangalam Metro Station. Despite huge vehicular and public movement, there is no action by the traffic police.”
Nivetha went on to say that she has witnessed large vehicles and even ambulances parked on the pedestrian walk, causing immense difficulty for the public.
Likewise, Kishore, a college student pointed out how vehicles parked before the bus bay near Thirumangalam Metro Station are making it difficult for the public to board and deboard buses.
“Moreover, the shops at the stretch use the road as if it is their property. They order the public not to park before their shops and often behave rudely, which could be addressed only if there is proper regulation and checks in place, “added Kishore.
Speaking to DT NEXT, an official with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) said, “besides providing on-street parking areas at Anna Nagar and Multiple-Level Car Parking (MLCP), GCC has no power to punish violators. Under the Motor Vehicle Act the Chennai Traffic Police is entrusted with issuing challans to violators.”
