Seven held for murdering cab driver in Kilpauk

The deceased, R Karna alias Karunakaran, was murdered in revenge for assaulting Yona, a rowdy, in public view at a funeral six months ago, police investigations revealed. Karunakaran was living at Kuttiyappan street in Kilpauk. He was walking along Sanniyasapuram main road when Yona’s gang rounded him up and started pelting stones at him. One of them also threw a boulder at the victim’s face. Passerby rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.