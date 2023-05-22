Govt doctors’ federation to meet Subramanian, Bedi to review GO 354
CHENNAI: The Federation of Government Doctors Association (FOGDA) are ready to meet Health Minister and Health Secretary regarding the review of GO 354 to compress Dynamic Assured Career Progression for doctors.
They’ve been demanding this since the GO was issued in 2009 and requested promotion for government doctors.
They had already met Health Minister Ma Subramanian regarding the issue in August 2021. He had assured them that GO 354 would be implemented.
The FOGDA representatives claim that officials at the Directorate of Medical Education have not responded to the queries on GO 354. The association had observed an attention-seeking fast last week. However, since no intervention was in this regard, the doctors will meet the minister and the secretary.
They’ve also emphasised on the need to make postings of doctors based on the patient load in hospitals and health centres. Additionally, they request to reinstate 950 high level posts that were slashed in 2019 by GO4 (D) 2.
Dr C Sundaresan, state president of Government All Doctors Association (GADA), says, “The review of promotions has been pending for more than 10 years, while it should have been done every five years. The increment for post graduates was provided through a separate GO but it was abruptly stopped.”
