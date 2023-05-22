Gold worth Rs 1.08 crore seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 1.08 crore at the Chennai airport from air passengers arrived from Colombo and Abu Dhabi.

Based on intelligence, four passengers who arrived from Colombo were intercepted by customs on suspicion of carrying gold.

On examination of their person, officials found gold in paste form concealed in their body resulting in the recovery of 1485 grams of gold ingots valued at Rs 80.42 lakh.

The same was seized under the Customs Act. In another incident, the customs seized 518 grams of gold valued at Rs 28.04 lakh from two passengers who arrived from Abu Dhabi and further investigation is in progress.