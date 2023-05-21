CoP Shankar Jiwal distributed awards to Cyber Hackathon winners

CHENNAI: Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Saturday distributed awards and prize money to the winners of the second edition of cyber hackathon organized by the city police.

Chennai city police will be using the expertise of students who prevailed in the competition to develop their in-house applications.

The valedictory event for the hackathon was held at VIT university, Chennai on Saturday in which cash rewards were given to the top three teams. Police said that 700 teams from various colleges participated in the second Cyber hackathon, more than double the number of participants from the first edition held few months ago.

This time, Teams were required to provide solution concepts for - Identifying Crypto currency transactions, Retrieval of data from mobile phones, Keyword search in social media, CCTV detection, Telegram geo-location identification.

In the first cyber hackathon, Teams were required to provide solution concepts for eight problems – pixelated footage, facial enhancement, night headlight, perspective wrap, facial identification, automatic detection of number plate, automatic tracking of significant object and automatic traffic controller.

The team from VIT (Vellore Institute of Technology) won the first prize (Rs 50,000) while the second prize (Rs 30,000) went to a Class 10 student from KRM public school, Chennai and the third prize (Rs 20,000) to students of Coimbatore based Sri Krishna college of engineering.