Man on lookout in fake passport case arrested at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 57-year-old man who was on the lookout by the police in fake passport case was arrested at the Chennai airport on Friday.

Kaja Moideen of Tirunelveli used to arrange fake passports and sell them illegally to many people in Tamilnadu. Following that in February the Malayampalayam police registered a case under five Sections against Kaja Moideen and were about to arrest him. However, before being arrested by the police Kaja Moideen managed to escape abroad and later the Tirunelveli police issued LOC to all the airports in the country that Kaja Moideen is wanted by the police.

On Friday night, immigration officials when scanning the documents of the passengers who arrived from Saudi Arabia they found that Kaja Moideen was also in it and soon he was detained by the officials and taken to the immigration room. The Tirunelveli police were informed and they are to take custody of arrested Kaja Moideen, airport sources said.