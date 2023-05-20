Man kills woman after tiff over alcohol

CHENNAI: City Police have arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly assaulted an unidentified elderly woman demanding money for alcohol in Ice House area ten days ago, leading to her death.

While the identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained, police officials suspect her to be over 70 years old.

The crime was discovered on May 10th at around 9:30 am when a local tea shop owner, M Kumar, found the woman unconscious inside an auto-rickshaw. She was taken to a nearby hospital, but eventually succumbed to her injuries a week later.

Subsequently, the Ice House Police registered a case of murder and conducted investigations in the area. Upon investigation, the officials reviewed the CCTV footage and found a man assaulting the woman, which led to the identification and arrest of K Arjun (30), hailing from Triplicane.

During interrogation, Arjun admitted to the killing. He allegedly demanded Rs 1500 from the elderly victim to buy alcohol but when she refused, he pushed her, causing her to fall and hit her head on a stone, which led to fatal injuries on her head. Arjun then escaped with her purse containing Rs 1500.

Arjun was produced before a magistrate and has been remanded in judicial custody. Police say he was inebriated at the time of the incident.