6-month-old boy dies at GH, parents allege botched treatment

Hari Prasath, 30 and his wife Sandhya, 24, of Kaatur delivered twin boys six months ago, and they had admitted one of their twin boys Kani Maran who had repeated episodes of cold and chest congestion to Chengalpattu GH and Egmore children hospital for treatment.

Recently the boy was admitted to Chengalpattu hospital and despite treatment, the doctors told the parents that their child had died on Friday. When asked for a reason, the doctors allegedly did not give any adequate response. Following this, the parents and relatives of the child staged a protest at the hospital and refused to receive the child’s body. Owing to this, police personnel were stationed at the hospital to avoid any untoward incidents.