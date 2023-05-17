Heatwave: CS Irai Anbu advises public to take precautions

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu on Wednesday cautioned the public to take heat wave precautions and ensure that they stay hydrated to maintain water level in the body.
He further urged children, pregnant women and senior citizens to avoid going out between 12 pm - 3 pm.
The chief secretary conducted a meeting with various department secretaries to facilitate immediate measures to be taken to tackle the summer effects and also need to create awareness among the public.
List of DO's and Don'ts were released for the public to follow.
Those who step out should carry water and can prefer lemon juices, coconut water, buttermilk and fresh juices, the statement said.
Fruits, vegetables and home cooked foods are preferable to eat during the summer season and to shelter in a well ventilated and cool place to encounter the heat-wave. Must wear soft cotton dresses and footwear when stepping out and carry an umbrella.
Doctors advice is essential in case of dehydration and nausea, the statement added.
Secretaries of various department such as Revenue and disaster management department, labor welfare and skill development department medical and family welfare department took part in the meeting
