CMRL plans to introduce WhatsApp e-ticket facility today

CHENNAI: In a measure to increase footfall, the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) has launched the facility to buy e-tickets through WhatsApp at Chennai's Thirumangalam Metro Rail Station on Wednesday.
As per the reports, Commuters leaving from their home or office can send a message of the departure and destination location to +91 8300086000 and pay the fare through net banking mobile wallets, credit or debit cards, and download the ticket.
It has also been informed that commuters can scan the QR code sent to your WhatsApp number and take their ride.
This move will help avoiding long queues for buying tickets or for smart card top-ups. Initially, the CMRL had a token and smart card system. During the pandemic, CMRL introduced QR code tickets for contactless transactions.
WhatsApp e-ticket for Metro is already been introduced in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android