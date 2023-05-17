CMRL plans to introduce WhatsApp e-ticket facility today

CHENNAI: In a measure to increase footfall, the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) has launched the facility to buy e-tickets through WhatsApp at Chennai's Thirumangalam Metro Rail Station on Wednesday.

As per the reports, Commuters leaving from their home or office can send a message of the departure and destination location to +91 8300086000 and pay the fare through net banking mobile wallets, credit or debit cards, and download the ticket.

It has also been informed that commuters can scan the QR code sent to your WhatsApp number and take their ride.