3 youth from Chennai drown in Kone waterfalls near AP’s Nagalapuram

Chennai: Three youth from Chennai who went to the famous Kone falls near Nagalapuram in Andhra Pradesh bordering Tamil Nadu, drowned while taking bath in the falls on Tuesday evening. Kone falls was located about 135 km from Chennai in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. After a frantic search that lasted nearly two hours, the bodies of the were recovered and sent to the Sathyavedu hospital for post mortem. The deceased were identified as Madhavan, Karthik and Naveen. The trio along with their friends went to the falls to have a bath due to unberable searing and scorching heat wave conditions prevailing in Chennai over the last couple of days, with the mercury level rising to 106 Deg F on Tuesday.