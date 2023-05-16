ED conducts searches at Lyca Productions in Chennai

CHENNAI: Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday held searches at the premises of film production company Lyca, police sources said.
Searches were being held in different locations in Chennai, including Adyar, T Nagar and Karapakkam sources said without divulging details.
There was no immediate response from the production company regarding the raids.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android