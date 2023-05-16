City

ED conducts searches at Lyca Productions in Chennai

Searches were being held in different locations in Chennai, including Adyar, T Nagar and Karapakkam sources said without divulging details.
CHENNAI: Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday held searches at the premises of film production company Lyca, police sources said.

There was no immediate response from the production company regarding the raids.

