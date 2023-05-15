This politico has his tongue firmly in cheek

CHENNAI: Senior DMK leader Duraimurugan, known for his witty comments, gave a run for money to a group of journalists on Tuesday.

Armed with multiple questions over the reshuffling of the cabinet and related political developments in the government, the journos approached the octogenarian. But the media interaction turned out to be a classic one as the senior minister dodged and deflected the questions with sarcastic replies.

When the reporter asked about the Governor’s remark on Dravidian Model politics, the minister said he was out of town for two days and continued that one would lose track of the development in half of the world if not in Chennai for a day. Without giving any direct replies to probing questions, the minister said you are all making good guesses and asked “have you all come to me to crack jokes?”

Duraimurugan continued his response in a similar fashion that was laced with witty comments. For a question on his opinion about the meeting between expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, he replied with a straight face – “TV”.

“I am in the cabinet and I am not nervous,” he said while replying to a query that many ministers had been worried about being dropped from the cabinet in the reshuffle exercise.