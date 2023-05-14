Travel back in time with Junior Mess

By NIVETHA C

CHENNAI: The moment you enter the Junior Mess located at Mylapore, the very first thought that strikes your mind is the nostalgic feel of the 80’s and 90’s mess. Junior Mess is a pilot project of Junior Kuppanna, which wanted to give shape to their initial idea of providing 1980’s mess ambience to their customers with authentic and hygienic food.

One cannot find Chinese cuisine or cold beverages such as milkshakes and desserts at Junior Mess. The menu is set in such a way that you can order and enjoy the signature dishes of Junior Kuppanna which are mostly based on Kongu cuisine. The menu is restricted to give a mess-like set up. The signature dishes include Mutton Briyani, Meals, Parotta, Chicken Chinthamani, Pallipalayam Chicken, Mutton Chukka, and so on.

Apart from food, the wooden benches, the white and grey colours of the walls, and famous Tamil songs from the 80’s and 90’s playing in the background enhance the mess experience. “The idea of going back to roots is in trend. We wanted to start Junior Mess for everyone who wanted to try food in a mess but is afraid of hygiene. In Junior Mess, you can get authentic, hygienic food at a reasonable price,” Balachandar R, director of Junior Kuppanna, said.

He also added that if the pilot project turns out to be a success, many such messes will be started in tier 2 and tier 3 cities across Tamil Nadu.