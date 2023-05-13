City

In Chennai, Gold price increases by ₹80 per sovereign

In Chennai, 22-carat jewellery gold now costs Rs. 45,720 per sovereign, an increase of Rs. 80 per sovereign.
CHENNAI: Since the beginning of last March, the price of gold has been dazzling people in that it rises one day and falls the next. Subsequently, the price of gold has risen marginally today.

Gold is now being sold at Rs 5,715, an increase of Rs 10 per gram.

No change in the cost of silver. Silver is being sold at Rs. 78.50 per gram. A kilogram of silver costs Rs. 78,500.

