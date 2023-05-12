CMWSSB to conduct grievance redressal meeting on May 13

CHENNAI: To ensure complaints raised by the public related to the Metro water issue in the area have been rectified at the earliest, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) initiated grievance redressal meeting conducted in the respective area offices on the second Saturday of every month in the city. The next meeting will be conducted on May 13 from 10 am to 1 pm.

The public can address their queries regarding drinking water and sewage water-related problems, drinking water and sewage water taxes and fees, and pending drinking and sewage water connections through petitions to the concerned area officials. Even the information about rainwater harvesting and the maintenance of the same can be discussed with the higher officials in the meeting.

“The grievance redressal meeting has been helpful for us to know the issues faced by the public in the area. The majority of the complaint is regarding sewage stagnation due to the blockage, or damaged pipeline. Since the meeting is conducted in the presence of the supervisory engineer and executive engineer in the area office. They would inspect the respective area and make sure the grievance has been resolved within a day,” said a senior official of CMWSSB, Old Washermenpet.

As the complaint cell and helpline numbers of the metro water board have not been helpful to address the issue at the earliest. People visit the area office to raise their complaint that has been resolved soon.