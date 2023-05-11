CPM supports Nochikuppam fishers in house allocation issue

CHENNAI: The state committee of Communist Party of India (Marxist) passed a resolution urging the State government to allocate Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) apartment to fishermen families of Nochikuppam as promised earlier.

According to the resolution, the board is constructing 1,188 apartments for fishermen families in Nochikuppam that are affected by the Tsunami. "In 2021, as many as 324 apartments were allocated to fishermen of Dummingkuppam. Officials have promised to allocate remaining apartments to Nochikuppam families. But, the officials tried to allocate 324 apartments to Dummingkuppam and Selvaraj Nagar families. Police have arrested Nochikuppam fishermen for protesting against the move," the resolution said.

The resolution added that the incident has caused panic and disbelief among the fishermen.

The party has urged the government to intervene in the issue and allocate all the 864 apartments to the Nochikuppam fishermen as promised earlier and release the arrested fishermen unconditionally.

In another resolution, the party condemned gruesome rape and murder of a woman in Namakkal distrct on March 11.

"The police have arrested a 17-year-old boy. But the public say that a boy alone cannot commit this kind of crime. Public are demanding to arrest others behind the crime," the resolution said.

The party also urged the government to transfer the case to CB-CID and give relief to the children of the victim.