Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 354th day in Chennai

For the 354th consecutive day, petrol and diesel prices still remain unchanged.
CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of a litre of petrol and diesel has been constant over the last 353 days at Rs.102.63 and Rs.94.24 respectively.

The government has approved the practice of daily determination of fuel prices in line with international crude oil prices.

Henceforth, oil companies are regulating petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis, keeping a check on fluctuation.

