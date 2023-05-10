Dt campus: Excellence day celebrated at Sathyabama IST
CHENNAI: Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology celebrated “Sathyabama Excellence Day’2023” at their institute premises.
The ceremonial function was presided by Chancellor Dr Mariazeena Johnson, President Dr Marie Johnson, and Vice Presidents Mr J Arul Selvan and Ms Maria Bernadette Tamilarasi Ms Maria Catherine Jayapriya, honouring and appreciating the achievers with accolades.
For the present final-year batch, more than 300 eminent recruiters participated in the Campus Recruitment and rolled out 2823 Offers as of date. 91.18% of registered students have been placed already. The institute witnessed an increase in the annual CTC offered to its students as the Average CTC raised
to 5.20 LPA. It also recorded its highest CTC of 53 LPA this year. Additionally, Sathyabama students experienced a significant rise in the number of Dream,
Super Dream and Elite companies hire the students.
