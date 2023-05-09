Corpn school teachers bask in quiet pride
CHENNAI: As the Class 12 board exam results were announced on Monday, it was a moment of quiet pride for the teachers of the Chennai Higher Secondary School (CHSS), Puliyur, Kodambakkam, which reported the enviable record of 100 per cent pass – a feat that is usually associated with private schools.
What made it all the more special was that the teachers managed to handhold and guide the students who had failed in multiple subjects in Class 11, and ensured that the students were well-equipped to face the final examination.
According to K Dhakshinamurthy, the headmaster of the Puliyur school, all 86 Class 12 students of the school appeared and cleared the exam.
“Throughout the academic year, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has been micro-tracing the functions of every school. From teachers and students’ attendance to the number of tests held, all academic-related activities were closely monitored, which is one of the factors for the high performance,” Dhakshinamurthy said.
What contributed the most to securing the full pass percentage was conducting special classes from March 1 till April 20, he said. “We conducted special classes, especially for the seven students who failed multiple subjects in Class 11. With the assistance of service organisations like Lions Club, we managed to feed students during special classes,” he added.
Another Corporation school that performed creditably was the Subbarayan Street Corporation school which secured second position among civic body schools with 98.29 per cent. It missed the centum by a whisker after two students failed to clear.
“Out of the 117 students, 115 cleared Class 12. Two of our students also secured a centum in computer science. We were able to produce these results due to the teachers’ involvement in class,” said K Ayyalu, assistant headmaster, Subbarayan Street school.
Meanwhile, N Gayathri of Chennai Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School on MH Road, who scored 592 marks to become the highest among Corporation school students, received an offer of full scholarship from the Ethiraj College for Women.
