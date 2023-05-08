Several outfits hold protest meet at Singaperumal Koil
CHENGALPATTU: Several outfits including the traders’ association, lorry owners’ association and Singaperumal motor vehicle mechanics welfare association staged a protest on Monday.
Coming together near the Kamarajar statue in Singaperumal Koil they placed various demands related to the area and requesting the government to fulfil them at the earliest.
The protesters pointed out that the bus shelters which were torn down during the expansion of the Singaperumal Koil GST Road stretch have put the public through a lot of inconvenience during summer.
They also requested the government to open the Hanumanthapuram-GST junction for public use and also control the vehicle speed in the area by installing signals at important junctions.
They also requested traffic police to be posted in the mornings and evenings to navigate traffic smoothly during peak hours.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android