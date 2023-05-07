Woman riding pillion on bike taxi killed in road accident on her birthday

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old woman who was riding a pillion on a bike taxi was killed in a road accident near Teynampet on Sunday morning allegedly after a yet-to-be-identified truck hit the two-wheeler from behind.

The deceased, Sevika was not wearing a helmet, police said.

Investigations revealed that she was on her way to her parents' home in Vyasarpadi to celebrate her birthday.

The accident happened around 4. 30 am, police said.

Sevika, who works as a make-up artist at a news channel had stayed over with her friend in T Nagar on Saturday after work.

During the early hours, she booked a bike taxi and was on her way to Vyasarpadi. The bike rider was identified as S Anandan. He was wearing a helmet and he managed to escape with injuries, police said.

As the two wheeler was moving along Kamarajar Arangam, a truck that was trailing the bike rammed onto it, throwing off both the occupants.

After the hit, the truck kept on moving without stopping to help the victims.

Passerby noticed the badly injured woman and moved her to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The rider, Anandan is being treated for his injuries.

Pondy Bazaar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police recovered the body and sent it to government hospital for postmortem.

A case was registered and police are perusing the CCTV footage in the neighborhood to trace the truck which caused the accident.