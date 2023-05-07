NEET aspirants find examination moderate, cut off likely to go higher

In the Biology sections, Botany and Zoology both were easy for the candidates.

"The questions were mainly based on the NCERT syllabus and whatever we learnt in class 12th so I was familiar with the pattern of the questions. If anyone studied based on the NCERT curriculum, it was easier. It was my first attempt and I felt I could have done better in Chemistry because inorganic chemistry portions were tough. I think if we focus on the NCERT syllabus, we can clear the exam, " says Aruna R, a CBSE school student who appeared for the examination at a center in Nungambakkam.

Usually, Physics turns out to be tough but interestingly, the physics portions were easy for the students.

Another student from a government school, Jayant Kumar says, "Since I was appearing for NEET for the first time, I was thinking Physics would be tough based on the previous year's question papers. But it turned out to be easy. Zoology was the easiest. I hope to clear the examination. We were given offline coaching and I think that helped me prepare better".

Candidates say that Biology took a little longer to finish than usual as the paper was a little lengthy.

However, it was the easiest of all the subjects.

With paper being easy for many, the better scores are likely to raise the cut off.

"All the students were prepared through special coaching and they found Chemistry moderate. Physics and Biology was easy, while Zoology took a little longer duration to finish. The students who would have prepared for this examination and appeared for the second time can be hopeful to clear it, " says S Monica, physics teacher at a private school in Mogappair.

The overall cut off had dipped last year when compared to the previous year.

The cut off last year for general category was 715-117, while for unreserved category students, it was 117 for 50th percentile and 116-93 for 40th percentile for OBC/SC/ST candidates.

For the differently-abled special category, the cut off was 116-105 last year and 104-93 for the differently-abled OBC, SC and ST candidates.