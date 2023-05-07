Over 1.47 lakh students from TN to appear for NEET today

CHENNAI: Even as the State continues to oppose National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), a record high of 1,47,581 students from Tamil Nadu are to appear for the examination on Sunday.

This is the highest number of candidates appearing for NEET from Tamil Nadu so far.

The State has the highest number of 11,575 medical seats after the 11 new medical colleges were opened and new seats were allocated. Last year, 1.42 lakh students appeared for the exam.

The examination will begin at 2 pm across the country and students are expected to reach the centers around 12 pm.

The majority of the candidates are girls this year as well. A total of 95,823 candidates, which is about 65 percent of them is girls and 51,757 percent is boys. One transgender candidate is also appearing for the examination.

With 7.5 percent reservation quota being implemented for the government school students, more number of students from government schools are also appearing for the examination this year.

This also includes a large number of repeaters for the examination in 2023.

The state health department officials say that other than the 7.5 percent quota for government school students, the NEET coaching has also instilled confidence in the students to appear for the examination.