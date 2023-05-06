Customs seize gold worth Rs 1.32 cr at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 1.32 crore at the Chennai airport on Friday.

Based on intelligence, two female passengers who arrived from Sri Lanka were intercepted in the exit on suspicion of carrying gold.

In search of their person two bundles containing gold in paste form were found concealed in their body from each passenger.

Upon extraction, two gold ingots weighing 524 grams and 518 grams valued Rs 55.36 lakh were seized under the Customs Act.

In second incident, based on intelligence, Customs intercepted two female passengers who arrived from Singapore.

On search of their person gold chains weighing 300 grams and 400 grams valued Rs 37 lakh were recovered and seized under the Customs Act.

In another incident, a male passenger who arrived from Dubai was intercepted by the officials.

On search of his person three bundles of gold in got of 745 grams valued Rs 39.58 was recovered and seized under the Customs Act.