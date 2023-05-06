Class 7 boy electrocuted during temple festival in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 13-year-old boy was electrocuted during a temple festival in Korukkupet on Friday. The deceased was identified as K Kavin, a Class 7 student at a private school.

He lived with his family in RK Nagar main road.

On Friday, Kavin went with his grandmother to the temple festival at Karuppasamy temple at Buddha street when the incident happened.

While trying to traverse the crowd, Kavin was thrown to the ground after letting out a cry. Public rushed to his aid and attempted to resuscitate the boy. As their attempts failed, he was rushed to a hospital nearby where he was declared dead on arrival. Police recovered his body on information and moved it to the Government hospital for autopsy.

Preliminary investigations have suggested that Kavin touched a metal pole holding serial lights set up for the temple and got electrocuted.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.