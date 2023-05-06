Celebrities come together for Keep a Bowl initiative
CHENNAI: Save Shakti Foundation launched the Keep a Bowl drive on May 5 in the presence of many esteemed personalities. The foundation, founded by Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, collaborated with Royal Canin to raise awareness about the need for water bowls for stray animals in the community.
During the hot summer months, stray animals have a difficult time finding drinking water, and as members of society, it is our responsibility to provide for their basic needs, including food and water.
At the launch event, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, founder and chairman of Save Shakti Foundation, urged everyone to keep a bowl of water outside their homes for dogs, cats, and birds to drink, emphasising the importance of creating awareness and making a difference for voiceless animals.
The Keep a Bowl Challenge 2023 is in its second edition and aims to highlight the significance of water bowls for community animals. The event was attended by community feeders and rescuers who received free water bowls for their community pets. Recently, Save Shakti Foundation distributed free bowls to animal lovers and feeders across Chennai, and the event was attended by dignitaries and celebrities who came forward to support the cause. To date, the foundation has donated approximately 2,000 water bowls to community animal feeders and rescuers, providing clean drinking water for stray animals and birds in the city. Those who wish to get bowls from Save Shakti Foundation can inquire at www.saveshakti.org.
