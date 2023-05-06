Celebrities come together for Keep a Bowl initiative

The Keep a Bowl Challenge 2023 is in its second edition and aims to highlight the significance of water bowls for community animals. The event was attended by community feeders and rescuers who received free water bowls for their community pets. Recently, Save Shakti Foundation distributed free bowls to animal lovers and feeders across Chennai, and the event was attended by dignitaries and celebrities who came forward to support the cause. To date, the foundation has donated approximately 2,000 water bowls to community animal feeders and rescuers, providing clean drinking water for stray animals and birds in the city. Those who wish to get bowls from Save Shakti Foundation can inquire at www.saveshakti.org.