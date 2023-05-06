Band turns to traditional instruments to showcase Tolkappiyam

Storyteller Kumar Shaw helps the team weave the stories as narration. “This is an experience-based performance, and the musicians should have good knowledge about what they are doing. All these instruments were there for more than 4,000 years. Tolkappiyam has the grammar on how the music should be, and how a story should be. We are following the same grammar and recreating the same experience. We also make sure that it remains timeless. We are not recreating the old music - as artistes, we interpret the music suitable to the present time. What is best about Tolkappiyam is that its grammar can be recreated in every era.”