Nigerian gets 5 years jail for peddling drugs in Chennai

CHENNAI: A special court in Chennai sentenced a Nigerian to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment for smuggling psychotropic substances.

On February 2019, while Tamil Nadu police conducted vehicle checking on ECR road near Neelankarai, the police had intercepted a Nigerian, who came in a bike bearing Puducherry registration, on suspicious grounds.

When the police team searched the belongings of him, they found illegal possession of cocaine 130 grams, ganja 1.2 kg and 7 grams of Heroin. While investigation, the police found out his name is Godwin and seized all the drugs he try to smuggle.

The case was heard by a special court under NDPS Act, inside the Madras High Court. After the submissions the court found the accused guilty and sentenced him five years of rigorous imprisonment with Rs 60,000 of fine amount, ruled the court.