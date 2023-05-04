Madras High Court judge transferred to Calcutta HC

CHENNAI: The President of India on Thursday transferred Justice VM Velumani of the Madras High Court to the Calcutta High Court. The transfer was proposed by the Supreme Court Collegium by its resolution dated September 29, 2022. Though Justice Velumani had sought reconsideration of the recommendation of the Collegium and retain her at the Madras High Court, the collegium rejected it. Subsequently, the President transferred Justice Velumani to the Calcutta High Court. “In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Justice VM Velumani, Judge of the Madras High Court, as a Judge of Calcutta High Court and to direct her to assume charge of her office in the Calcutta High Court,” said the circular signed by Narayan Prasad, Deputy Secretary to the Government of India.