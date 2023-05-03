Stalin condoles actor-director Manobala’s demise

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin has expressed shock and condoled the sudden demise of actor-director Manobala who succumbed to illness here on Wednesday.

In a statement expressing shock at the demise of the actor, Stalin, in a statement issued Wednesday, said that the death of Manobala, who flourished as a good director and amused people as a comedian, would be an irreparable loss to the Tamil tinsel world.

Recalling the words of appreciation showered by Manobala recently at the photo expo organized for his birthday, Stalin offered his condolences to the family, friends and fans of the deceased actor.