Stalin condoles actor-director Manobala’s demise

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin has expressed shock and condoled the sudden demise of actor-director Manobala who succumbed to illness here on Wednesday.
In a statement expressing shock at the demise of the actor, Stalin, in a statement issued Wednesday, said that the death of Manobala, who flourished as a good director and amused people as a comedian, would be an irreparable loss to the Tamil tinsel world.
Recalling the words of appreciation showered by Manobala recently at the photo expo organized for his birthday, Stalin offered his condolences to the family, friends and fans of the deceased actor.
State sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the deceased actor's house and paid floral tributes to his mortal remains later in the day.
CM announces compensation for spectator killed during Manjuvirattu
Chief Minister M K Stalin announced Rs 3 lakh compensation to the family of a spectator killed during a manjuvirattu (embracing the bull) event in Pudukottai. In a statement, CM said that Subramaniam (30), son of Kandan Asari, was gored to death by a bull during the manjuvirattu event at Kallur in Pudukottai on Wednesday.
