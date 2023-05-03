Insurance company told to pay ₹42.22L as relief to accident victim

CHENNAI: A city court in Chennai ordered two private entities, including an insurance company to pay Rs.42.22 lakhs as compensation for the victim's family in a road accident case.

A petitioner S Shakitha Banu of Naduveerapattu, Kancheepuram moved the court of small causes with her 3 other family members including, her two minor sons seeking compensation for the loss of her husband's life in a road accident.

According to the petitioner council, on March 5, 2020 the deceased person Sadhikbasha was driving in his motorcycle from Naduveerapattu to Chromepet.

Near Chromepet a tipper lorry driven in a negligent and rash manner hit Sadhikbasha, due to this impact the victim sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot, said the counsel.

So the first respondent R.S.Enterprises, owner of the lorry and the second respondent ICICI Lombard General Insurance, the insurer of the vehicle should pay the compensation for the petitioner, the counsel noted.

However the first respondent remained ex-parte, the second respondent denied all the allegations. According to the second respondent, the deceased person was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and said it led to his death.

After both the arguments, the court ordered both the respondent should pay Rs. 42.22 lakhs as compensation for the petitioner.