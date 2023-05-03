Court: Pay Rs 42 L to accident victim’s kin as compensation

CHENNAI: A city court in Chennai ordered two private entities, including an insurance company, to pay Rs 42.22 lakh as compensation to the victim’s family in a road accident case.

Petitioner S Shakitha Banu of Naduveerapattu, Kancheepuram, moved the court of small causes with her three other family members including her two minor sons seeking compensation for the loss of her husband’s life in a road accident.

According to the petitioner council, the deceased person Sadhikbasha was driving his motorcycle from Naduveerapattu to Chromepet on March 5, 2020. A tipper lorry, driven in a negligent and rash manner, hit Sadhikbasha near Chromepet. The victim sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot, said the counsel.

The counsel noted that the first respondent RS Enterprises, owner of the lorry, and the second respondent ICICI Lombard General Insurance, the insurer of the vehicle, should pay the compensation to the petitioner.

However, the first respondent remained ex-parte and the second respondent denied all the allegations. The second respondent noted that the deceased person was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and said that led to the death.

After hearing the arguments, the court ordered that both respondents should pay Rs 42.22 lakh compensation to the victim’s family.