41-year-old women electrocuted in restroom at Anakaputhur

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old woman electrocuted in the restroom of her house in Anakaputhur on Tuesday.

The deceased was Devi of Balaji Nagar in Anakaputhur.

Police said on Tuesday night Devi who was about to take a bath turned on the Immersion Rod Water Heater.

After a few minutes, there was a power cut in the locality.

Devi who was not aware of it and she thought that he had turned off the heater and lifted the heater in her hand at the same time when the power supply resumed Devi suffered an electric shock and she died on the spot.

Later in the night when her husband Raja returned home he was shocked to see Devi lying unconscious in the bathroom holding the heater in her hand.

He rushed her to the hospital nearby and doctors confirmed that Devi died already.

On information, the Shankar Nagar police visited the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH.

The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.