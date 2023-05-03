21 e-bikes charred as fire breaks out at showroom in Peravallur

CHENNAI: At least 21 e-bikes were gutted in a fire that broke out at an electric bike showroom at Peravallur on Tuesday night.

No human casualties were reported. The fire and rescue department personnel said that the fire could have been triggered by a short circuit in one of the bike's batteries that were being charged.

Police said that the showroom cum service centre was run by Prakash of Wall Tax Road.

On Tuesday night a fire broke out in the showroom. The fire control room sources said that the fire could have started from the service station part of the showroom and spread to other parts.

The police said that no casualties were reported and no one was injured in the fire.

Fire tenders from nearby fire stations such as Kolathur, Sembium and Vyasarpadi reached the spot and put out the fire.