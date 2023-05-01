Live telecast of IPL matches a hit among Chennai Metro passengers

Though there is no separate fee for watching the matches, the CMRL has levied a 'stay charges' of Rs 10 for watching the match for 20 minutes.

K Abhinav, an IT professional watching the recent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match at Vadapalani Metro said, "As I take the train to work every day, I halt for a few minutes to watch the match. It always feels great to watch cricket matches in public, especially when CSK is playing."

"Though I can watch it on phone or on a television at home, it is better to halt for a few minutes to catch a glimpse,” added Abhinav.

Interestingly, two friends, one wearing a CSK jersey, visited the Thirumangalam station only to watch the recent CSK match.

"Both of us reside in Anna Nagar and for a new experience we decided to watch the match at the station. Though a bit unfortunate that CSK lost the match, we did have a different experience cheering for the team at the station."

Meanwhile, R Prabhu, an entrepreneur watching the match at Central station said he prefers watching the match at the station instead of home. "My family hardly lets me watch IPL. So, I usually watch it on the phone. I am glad I can now watch it at the Metro station too."

The staff at the station said that the crowds during CSK matches are high compared to other days. However, there is a good turnout overall.