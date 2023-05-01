Live telecast of IPL matches a hit among Chennai Metro passengers

CHENNAI: Live telecast of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at Chennai Metro stations has been a crowd pulling and a major entertainment factor for passengers. Many youngsters and office-goers have been halting for hours to catch their favourite player or team play at the field.
And, many viewers/passengers tell DT Next that such initiatives by a government department to increase ridership should be indeed welcomed with more participation and encouragement.
In April, during the beginning of IPL season, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) decided to live telecast IPL matches to passengers at five stations such as Central, Nandanam, Vadapalani, Thirumangalam and Wimco Nagar metro stations.
Though there is no separate fee for watching the matches, the CMRL has levied a 'stay charges' of Rs 10 for watching the match for 20 minutes.
K Abhinav, an IT professional watching the recent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match at Vadapalani Metro said, "As I take the train to work every day, I halt for a few minutes to watch the match. It always feels great to watch cricket matches in public, especially when CSK is playing."
"Though I can watch it on phone or on a television at home, it is better to halt for a few minutes to catch a glimpse,” added Abhinav.
Interestingly, two friends, one wearing a CSK jersey, visited the Thirumangalam station only to watch the recent CSK match.
"Both of us reside in Anna Nagar and for a new experience we decided to watch the match at the station. Though a bit unfortunate that CSK lost the match, we did have a different experience cheering for the team at the station."
Meanwhile, R Prabhu, an entrepreneur watching the match at Central station said he prefers watching the match at the station instead of home. "My family hardly lets me watch IPL. So, I usually watch it on the phone. I am glad I can now watch it at the Metro station too."
The staff at the station said that the crowds during CSK matches are high compared to other days. However, there is a good turnout overall.
