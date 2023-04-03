CSK vs LSG: Commuters view live screening of IPL at Metro stations

CHENNAI: Commuting while the much-awaited home match of Chennai Super Kings is under way? Fret not, and head to the one of the five Metro Rail stations where the match is being livestreamed.

The Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) has entered into an arrangement with Mark Metro to screen IPL matches live from April 3.

The facility will be available at five Metro stations in the city such as; Nandanam, Vadapalani, Wimco Nagar, Tirumangalam and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Metro stations with sitting arrangements.

While there will not be a separate fee for watching the matches, 'stay charges' of Rs 10 per hour will apply.

Additionally, to help passengers to travel from Chepauk stadium, the CMRL has also arranged a feeder bus service to the Government Estate Metro station.

For night matches, the CMRL has planned to extend train operation by up to 90 minutes.