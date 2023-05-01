Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

CHENNAI: Approval of dismissal, before or after, have same legal status

The clarification I would like to seek relates to Section 33(1)(a) and 33(1)(b) of the Industrial Disputes Act. Section 33: “Conditions of service, etc., to remain unchanged under certain circumstances during pendency of proceedings” 33. (1) During the pendency of conciliation proceeding... no employer shall, (a) in regard to any matter connected with the dispute, alter, to the prejudice of the workmen concerned, the conditions of service applicable to them immediately before the commencement of the such proceeding; ‘OR’ (b) for any misconduct connected with the dispute, discharge or punish, whether by dismissal or otherwise, any workmen concerned... What is the import of ‘OR’ here? Is it used to bring in, discharge or punish any workmen concerned also under the purview of 33(1)(a)? Some advocates maintain termination of employment during the pendency of a wage dispute does not come under Section 33(1)(a), as it deals with alteration of conditions of service during the pendency of dispute, and as such managements are free to dismiss the workman who raised the dispute and escape the ban imposed by Section 33. Please clarify. — S Madhavan, Madipakkam

In any statute, no words are irrelevant. So far as terminations are concerned during the pendency of the disputes, they are dealt with by sections 33(1)(b) and 33(2)(b) alone. The difference in the first, the termination is connected with the dispute; and in the second, the termination is unconnected with the dispute. Though in the second case, the same does not mention about prior permission before termination a constitution bench in the Jaipur Zilla Sahakari Bhoomi Vikas Bank case has held that provision is also mandatory. Therefore, prior approval and post-approval in cases of dismissal have the same legal status.