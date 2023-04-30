The phenomenal growth of the Connemara Library

Haileybury college had an expansive library and at one point they ran out of shelf space. Some of India related books were sent to Madras. But by then the Fort St George library was also in Egmore because of its crowded nature. Hence, the new books formed the nucleus of this individual museum library. In 1861, there were at a point in time, three libraries functioning out of the Pantheon- the museum library, the fort library and the Madras literary society. Till 1890, however, though tens of thousands visited the museum and the zoo very few walked into the library.