Mahabalipuram gets machine to recycle plastic bottles
CHENGALPATTU: To protect the environment and to emphasise the recycle and reuse method, equipment that crushes and recycles plastic bottles that can be reused for various purposes later was opened at some of the main tourist attractions in Mahabalipuram on Saturday.
Scores of tourists visit the tourist town daily and enjoy the main attractions there like Arjuna’s Penance, Shore Temple, Five Rathas, Krishna’s Butter Ball etc. However, the tourist crowd also generates tonnes of plastic waste in the form of water bottles and soft drinks that are sold in plastic containers.
The machine, that would crush and recycle plastic bottles was sponsored by a private company, and it was opened near the Shore Temple and Five Rathas premises by the town’s president Valarmathi. People can place the plastic containers on one side of the equipment and it would crush it and recycle it. The waste will be sent to the solid waste management centre for further use.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android