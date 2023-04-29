Commuters demand shelter at Pallavaram railway station
CHENNAI: Even three years after the construction of a new platform in Pallavaram suburban railway station, there is no shelter for the passengers there, forcing them to wait for the suburban train towards Beach station in the sweltering heat in summer.
During sudden downpours, the passengers will be drenched. Due to power-light facilities at night on the platform, passengers, especially senior citizens, find it difficult to negotiate with the crowd.
K Vaishnavi, a college student, who uses the suburban train regularly, said that it is too hot in the morning during the summer. “We are forced to use the steps and go to the opposite side for shelter.” She said the same thing happens.
S Govindaraj, a senior citizen, who goes by train regularly to communicate with his bank officials near the Beach railway station, said that it is difficult to climb the steps and go in the opposite direction for the shelter. “Therefore, I was forced to stand in the open space whether during the summer or winter,” he added.
He pointed out that many people especially youngsters risk their life to cross the railway track and reach the other platform for shelter.
P Babu Raj, working in a private firm near the High Court area, said since there are no proper light facilities on the platform, he was forced to use the other platform. “The railway official should install more light for the passengers,” he added.
Meanwhile, s senior railway official from the southern division, seeking anonymity, said that there is a proposal to construct a shelter. “Funds would be released soon to complete the work,” he added.
He pointed out that the shelter could not be constructed due to COVID-19 restrictions as contractors got stuck in their respective places.
