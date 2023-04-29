9 rescued under Operation Kaveri reach Chennai airport

Minister of Minorities Welfare K S Masthan welcomed them at the Chennai airport and arranged transport for them to reach their native. The Minister while interacting with the media said so far 96 people from Tamil Nadu have been rescued from Sudan so far and still the rescue operations are on.

The state government will reach out to the affected Tamils. End to end arrangenments like accomadation, transportation and reception will be hosted.

A team of offcials are deputed in Delhi to take care of the Tamils arriving from the north eastern part if the African country.

Indian Airforce and Central agencies are also co ordinating with the respective officials in Delhi and with the state government for the scucess of mission Kaveri, informed TN official sources said.