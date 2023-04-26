TamilNadu

Operation Kaveri: 9 Tamils repatriated from Sudan to reach TN tomorrow

The Tamils were ferried from Sudan to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, from there they were flown to New Delhi in a special flight.
CHENNAI: Nine Tamil people who were stuck in the war-hit Sudan will reach Tamil Nadu on Friday morning.

Of the nine, five — Rajasekaran, Selvarajan, Divya Rajasekaran, Krithika Gopalakrishnan, Sofia Madhavan and Santosh Kumar —are from Chennai, the remaining four --- Jones Diraviam Jacob, Sethruth Sheeba Soris, Jency Jones Diraviam Jacob and Josna Jones Diraviam Jacob are from Madurai.

The Tamils who are currently staying at the Tamil Nadu house in New Delhi were expected to board the 11:50 pm IndiGo airlines flight and touch down Chennai at 2:30 am. However, due to issues to getting the tickets, they would board a 5:50 am Air India flight and reach the city at 8:30 am. The repatriated people would be received by State ministers and officials.

