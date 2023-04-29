7,000 kg of artificially ripened mangoes seized in Koyembedu

CHENNAI: At least 7,000 kgs of mangoes were seized in an inspection at the Koyambedu market by the Food Safety Department officials recently.

The artificially ripened fruits are becoming a major concern and with mango season at it's peak, the sale of artificially ripened mangoes has been a major challenge, say officials.

Papaya, Banana, Tomato, Avocado and Watermelon are other fruits that are commonly being ripened artificially.

The food safety department has been recently instructed by the Health Minister Ma Subramanian to undertake inspections at market areas to check the sale of artificially ripened fruits as the chemicals used in these fruits can harm the human body when consumed.

The chemicals can also have cancer causing properties and consuming these fruits can cause diarrhoea and weakness.

The Koyambedu market receives mangoes from Karnataka and other districts of the State and this also includes a huge quantity of artificially ripened fruits. The plant growth stimulator Ethephon is used by these sellers to induce fast ripening of fruits, but it can harm the body if used in large quantities.

"Ethephon is a chemical that is commonly used for mango ripening and people are using as high quantity as 5-6 packets. It is to be used only in limited amounts for growth stimulation and in a gas form but it is misused to ripen fruits," says P Satheesh Kumar, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department.

The food safety department officials say that people should be careful while buying the fruits and they should be careful of the colour of the fruits. "In case of mangoes, it can be identified by seeing if they are in a uniform colour because mangoes ripen from tip towards the bottom. One can also try smelling as naturally ripened smell will have a pleasant smell but the chemicals will not leave any smell in mangoes. You can also put a mango in water and see that artificially ripened ones will float but the naturally ripe ones usually settle at the bottom of the vessel," added the officer.

The officers say that people tend to buy mangoes in huge quantities in this season but tomatoes, avocado and watermelon are other fruits that are artificially ripened and their taste also changes. These fruits can be hard to cut even if they look ripe but naturally processed ones would cut like cheese.

The food safety department officials say that the department is planning to conduct more such surprise inspections to keep a check on artificially ripened fruits and vegetables.